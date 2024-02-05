Vees forward Zack Stringer commits to Brock University

Photo: Jack Murray Vees forward Zack Stringer.

Penticton Vees forward Zack Stringer has committed to Brock University for the 2024-25 season.

“Zack has come in and been an outstanding teammate on and off the ice. I am so happy that he was able to secure an opportunity to play college hockey and will be a great addition to the Brock program,” said Vees’ president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson in a press release Monday.



Stringer, 20, signed with the Vees in October and has so far posted 13 points (5G, 8A) in 28 games.

He previously played in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Regina Pats, during which time he compiled 88 points (33G, 55A), plus another seven points in 13 playoff games.



“I’m very excited to be continuing my hockey career at Brock University next season. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for all their support,” said Stringer.



Brock University is located in St. Catharines, Ontario.