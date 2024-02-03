Penticton Vees earn their first season win against Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees picked up their first win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks this season, with their 5-2 victory during an away game at the Shaw Centre Friday night.

This earned the Vees their first win in four tries against the Silverbacks this season, as they stayed two points ahead of West Kelowna for top spot in the Interior Conference and six points up on the third place Silverbacks.

Penticton’s Simon Meier recorded his first career hat-trick in the win, starting off scoring on a power play just shy of the nine minute mark in the first period, getting the rebound in at the side of the net.

Salmon Arm tied the game 1-1 just before the first intermission when Isaac Lambert beat Vees' goaltender Andrew Ness on the stick side.

Penticton retook the lead in the second where they scored three times on 15 shots. Meier picked up his second of the game, thanks to a cross-ice pass from Ryan MacPherson, making it 2-1 for the Vees.

Cade Littler then put the Vees up by two just 25 seconds later, when he scored on a wraparound goal to make it 3-1.

The two-goal lead was short lived as the Silverbacks’ Riley Ashe scored half a minute after Littler to make it 3-2.

The Vees restored their two-goal advantage during the final two minutes of the second period, when Meier scored his hat-trick goal, taking Daniel Buchbinder’s point shot and putting it past the Silverbacks’ Eli Pulver to make it 4-2.

Thomas Pichette would close off the scoring in the third period into an empty net the put the final score at 5-2.

The Vees will head up to visit the Merritt Centennials on Sunday, with puck drop at 2 p.m.