West Kelowna Warriors open road trip with win in Nanaimo

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors opened a tough month of February on a winning note Friday night.

Playing the first of four straight on the road the Warriors got two goals from Michael Salandra en route to a 6-3 win over the Nanaimo Clippers.

Linemate Felix Caron added to his team-leading point total with three assists to open a crucial month in which the Warriors play seven of their nine game away from Royal LePage Place.

Sean Keohane and Simon Hogue with their first in a Warriors uniform, Cal Hughes and Brennan Nelson also scored for the Warriors.

Isaiah Norlin added to his team leading assist total with two helpers giving him 26 on the season. He also leads all BCHL defencemen in scoring with 36 points, one better than Salmon Arm's Tristan Allen.

Rorke Applebee turned away 22 shots to earn his 17th win of the season.

The Warriors jumped out quick taking a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

But, goals from Samuel Boisvert and Connor DeTurris cut the deficit to one in the second before Hughes and Hogue tallied 1:28 apart to re-establish the three-goal cushion.

The teams traded goals in the final period with Nelson ended it into an empty net.

The Warriors continue their brief two-game Island road trip Saturday in Port Alberni and the Coastal Division's number two team.

They travel to Cranbrook and Trail next weekend before returning home for a game Feb. 16 against the Silverbacks.