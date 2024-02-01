224242
West Kelowna Warriors get commitments from two local products for next season

The West Kelowna Warriors have announced commitments from two local players for the 2024-2025 BC Hockey League season.

Sixteen-year-old forwards Logan Flint and Kelsen Podworny have both committed to the program for the coming season.

“We are excited to add two Okanagan ’07-born forwards for next season,” said Warriors coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

“Both Logan and Kelsen bring a good combination of skill, sandpaper and leadership. We expect both to be impact players over the next two to three seasons.”

Flint is in his first full season of U-18 hockey at Yale Academy in Abbotsford. The 6'1" forward has 17 points including six goals in 22 games so far this season.

The Kelowna native played two games with the Warriors during the pre season, picking up one goal.

Podworny is playing U-18 hockey with the RINK Academy in Kelowna where he leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 30 points in 18 games.

Both are excited for the opportunity to begin their next chapter with the team.

