Five Alberta teams sign agreement to join BCHL

It's now official, five Alberta-based teams are now members of the BC Hockey League.

In a news release this morning the BCHL said the five teams signed franchise agreements yesterday and are now officially members of the league.

The league announced during its all-star break 12 days ago that five teams, Brooks Bandits, Blackfalds Bulldogs, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints had agreed to a framework to join the BCHL, however paperwork had not yet been signed until now.

"We are pleased to officially welcome these five franchises into the fold as members of our league," said BCHL chief executive officer Chris Hebb.

"All five are strong organizations from great communities and we look forward to the immediate boost they will give our league. We are encouraged by their belief in our model and think that adding these teams will strengthen the development of all our players."

The league's initial announcement set off a firestorm of controversy within the Alberta Junior Hockey League. The league immediately cancelled games involving the five teams and the 11 clubs remaining in the league.

The AJHL eventually allowed games between the five departing teams to be played.

In its news release, the BCHL says the five Alberta-based teams will play games with each other for the remainder of the season and eventually crown an "Alberta" champion.

That team will have an opportunity to meet the BCHL champion in a year-end competition.

Those details will be released at a later date.

“With the unfortunate situation the Alberta teams have faced in recent weeks with having games cancelled in their previous league, it was imperative to us to get these players back on the ice in meaningful competition,” said BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker.

“This five-team schedule and postseason will give these athletes the chance to get in a full set of games for the remainder of the year, which is the most important thing to us.”