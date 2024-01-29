West Kelowna head coach and GM Simon Ferguson signs contract extension

Photo: Wayne Moore

Simon Ferguson will remain at the helm of the West Kelowna Warriors for at least three more seasons.

The BC Hockey League club announced Monday they have agreed to terms with Ferguson to remain head coach and general manager for another three years.

As part of the new contract Ferguson will also take on the added role of hockey director for JMRH hockey development, the development platform directly below the junior team.

"Since purchasing the Warriors four years ago we have made great strides in executing our mission which includes winning, developing players to move on to college hockey and giving back to our community. Simon Ferguson has been a major contributor to our success," says team owner John Murphy.

"I work closely with Simon and firmly believe he has a bright future as a coach in this game at the highest levels. He leads with honesty and integrity, knows what it takes to win and checks his ego at the door."

"Our number one goal is to bring a championship back to West Kelowna and it our firm belief that Simon can get us there."

Ferguson took over as head coach in January of 2020, replacing Brandon West who guided the team to a 7-23-5-2 record over the first 37 games of the 2019-2020 season.

Since then he has guided the team to club records for wins in a season (37) and best winning percentage (.694) in the 2021-2022 season and has this year's team on pace to break those marks.

"I am extremely excited to extend my contract with the Warriors. I would like to thank Rod Hume and John Murphy for having the confidence in our ability to build a world class junior hockey team," says Ferguson.

"I believe we have taken tremendous leaps forward over the last four-and-a-half years, continuing our commitment to propel players toward Division 1 collegiate hockey and beyond."