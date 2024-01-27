West Kelowna fall 3-2 in overtime to visiting Chilliwack Chiefs

Photo: Wayne Moore

Overtime has not been kind to the West Kelowna Warriors lately.

The Warriors dropped their fourth straight overtime decision Saturday, 3-2 to the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs before a sellout crowd of more than 1,350 on Peachland Warriors night.

The Warriors are 4-6 in games decided in overtime and 2-0 in games that go all the way to a shootout.

"It's about playoff type plays. Do I want to help my teammate or do I want to help myself," said head coach Simon Ferguson of the team's three-on-three record.

"Do I want to get a change at the right time. If you don't have the energy you can't build the speed and you need to be able to build the speed in the neutral zone and I didn't think we did that."

Parker Murray ended the night 6:31 into the 10-minute extra period blasting a one-timer from a sharp angle just under the bar. The goal came seconds after Rorke Applebee made a spectacular save to at least briefly give the Warriors renewed life.

The Warriors were the better team for much of the night but little details and a very sharp Austin McNicholas in the Chiefs net kept the visitors in it long enough to find the game winner.

"For me it comes down to small playoff style plays and this was a playoff game.

"I want to wager they had 15 to 20 blocked shots tonight. You can credit their goaltender but they that many blocked shots.

"To me it came down to that. That's a playoff game and if you want to win in the playoffs you have to block shots and make small plays and that's what we're learning."

The game was tied 1-1 after one with the Warriors taking a 2-1 lead into the final period.

Jack Pridham and Felix Caron with his league-leading 23rd off a faceoff scored for the Warriors.

Prior to the game Saturday the Warriors dealt veteran goaltender Justin Katz to Powell River for future considerations.

The Warriors had been carrying three goaltenders all season and have decided to go the rest of the way with Applebee and 19-year-old Matthew DellaRusso.

With just the single point the Warriors slip two in back of Interior Division leading Penticton and now just two up on third place Salmon Arm.

The Warriors now play four straight on the road with stops in Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Cranbrook and Trail over the next two weekends.