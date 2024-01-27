Penticton Vees fall to Chilliwack Chiefs, earning their second loss at home this season

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees came back after a 13 day game break on Friday to fall to the Chilliwack Chiefs, losing 3-1 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It was a scoreless game up until the third period, when the Chiefs Connor Dick and Brady Milburn scored just 66 seconds apart. Milburn also added an empty-net goal late in the period.

While Penticton attacked the Chilliwack net with 49 shots, including 33 in the third period, the Chiefs’ goaltender Vladimir Nikitin stood strong in making 48 saves.

Billy Renfrew spoiled Nikitin’s shutout bid in the final minute of the game, when he scored the Vees’ lone goal.

“Not to take anything away from their goaltender, but we were not good enough for two periods. Once we went down 2-0, we finally showed some urgency,” said Vees’ Director of Hockey Operations Matt Miller in a press release.

“We weren’t playing fast enough. Our forecheck wasn’t there, we weren’t making passes and that led to us not getting anything accomplished for two plus periods.”

Friday was just the Vees’ second loss at home this season and first since Dec. 9.

The Vees will face off against the top team in the Coastal Conference, the Surrey Eagles on Saturday night; puck drop is 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com