West Kelowna climb to within a point of Interior Division lead

Michael Salandra's 2nd of the game

Just four points separate the top three teams in the BC Hockey League's Interior Division as teams returned to action Friday following the all-star break.

The West Kelowna Warriors are just a point in back of the division-leading Penticton Vees following a 8-3 shelling of the Merritt Centennials Friday night in Merritt while the Vees were falling 2-0 at home to the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Salmon Arm moved to within four of the division lead beating Prince George 5-3.

In Merritt, Michael Salandra and Felix Caron each had four point night leading the Warriors to the wire-to-wire victory.

Salandra had two goals and two assists while Caron notched his league-leading 22nd and added three assists.

Isaiah Norlin had two goals and an assist while Brennan Nelson, Cal Hughes on the power play and Trent Wilson shorthanded scored the other goals.

The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead early with goals from Nelson and Norlin 27 seconds apart before Norlin with his second and Salandra increased the lead to 4-0 before the end of the period..

Merritt cut the deficit to 5-3 through two before the Warriors pulled away with three unanswered in the final period.

Salandra's second of the night early in the third came on a penalty shot.

Matthew DellaRusson turned away 26 shots to earn the victory. Karlis Mezsargs started for the Centennials but was pulled after allowing four goals on just seven shots.

Andrew Ballantyne went the rest of the way surrendering the final four.

The Warriors return home to host the Chilliwack Chiefs on Peachland Night Saturday at Royal LePage Place.