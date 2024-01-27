Vees fan 'feels like a celebrity' after team co-captains present her with a special signed jersey

Photo: Sharon Lusch

A Penticton Vees' hockey fanatic got a big surprise for her birthday, thanks to the BCHL team partnering up with the Concorde Retirement Community.

Margaret Munro celebrated her 93rd birthday on Monday, and got a home visit from team co-captains Thomas Pichette and Callum Arnott.

Sharon Lusch, the Community Relations Manager for Concorde, shared that Munro attends every game to cheer on her favourite team. She has the Vees' game schedule on her IPAD and schedules her busy personal life around their games.

"She doesn’t drive anymore so she gets a ride and has gone through three drivers already as she’s outlived them all," Lusch said over email. "Nothing gets in the way of Margaret when it comes to going to see the Vees games."

Because of her passion for the Vees, Lusch knew she had to do something special for Munro's birthday and decided to contact the team's VP of operations Fraser Rodgers, to see if there was something they could do. The team was instantly on board.

"The discussions concluded in a wonderful plan. We purchased the jersey, Fraser got the whole Vees team to sign it, and put her last name and age 93 on the jersey," Lusch added.

On Wednesday, Lusch arrived at Munro's home with Rodgers, Pichette and Arnott beside her.

"When we arrived and knocked on her door, she welcomed me in. She looked puzzled at the three guys that followed me in and I told her they were my personal 'security guards'," she said.

"She then asked why I brought security with me, and then the Vees took over with the show with the presentation of the jersey."

Lusch said Munro was shocked and could barely speak, trying to hold back the tears of excitement.

Rodgers helped her get her new jersey on and Pichette and Arnott joined in with a hug and conversation.

Lusch said it was a truly incredible experience.

"This exceptional gesture in recognizing a beautiful senior for her 93rd birthday, is nothing short of outstanding," she added.

"Margaret is all excited about wearing her new jersey to the Vees' game [on Friday] night. She feels like a celebrity and in my eyes, she is!"

Yesterday, Co-Captains Callum Arnott Thomas Pichette, surprised one of our biggest fans on her 93rd birthday. The Vees teammates presented Maraget with her own custom team-signed jersey. We can't wait to see you at the rink with your new jersey. pic.twitter.com/ftGoEHmxKo — ? - Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) January 25, 2024

Photo: Sharon Lusch