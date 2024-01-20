BCHL announces 5 Alberta-based teams to join the league for the 2024-25 season

Photo: Contributed

The British Columbia Hockey League is expanding next season.

The BCHL announced on Saturday morning it has "come to terms" with five Alberta-based teams to join the league for the 2024-25 season.

The BCHL said the teams that have committed to terms include, the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints. These teams will be departing from the AJHL.

The BCHL last year announced they were no longer part of Hockey Canada, becoming an independent league, allowing for closer ties to the U.S. College system and more freedom for players.

The league also announced in 2021 it was leaving the Canadian Junior Hockey League and last year published a report slamming the current junior hockey model.

Further information, such as league structure, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Locally, teams that currently play in the BCHL include the West Kelowna Warriors, Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Vernon Vipers and Merritt Centennials.