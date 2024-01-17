Third annual Peachland Warriors Night take place Jan. 27

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors are set to host their third annual Peachland Warriors Night, which will take place Jan. 27 against the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Warriors will rebrand as their neighbours to the south for one game only and honour the District of Peachland with special peach-coloured jerseys to mark the occasion.

This is the third year the Warriors have turned into the Peachland Warriors for a single game.

In addition to the game, the Warriors will make their presence felt in the community of Peachland as the team will visit Peachland Elementary to interact with the students, read books, and play some floor hockey on Jan. 23.

Each student at Peachland Elementary will receive a free ticket to the game on Jan. 27.

To add to the Peachland-themed night, the 50/50 from the game will benefit the Peachland Lions Club.

“We are looking forward to the Peachland Warriors game and the week leading up to it,” said Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, "Including the team visit to Peachland Elementary school on Tuesday. We encourage all Peachland residents to attend the game and cheer on the Warriors.”

“The Peachland version of the Warriors is a perfect 2-0,” Van Minsel added, “We look forward to keeping that undefeated streak alive.”

The Warriors are undefeated on the special night, posting a 5-0 victory on March 5, 2021, before adding a 4-3 triumph on January 13th; both of those wins came against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

There will be a chance for fans to don the special Peachland jerseys as the Warriors will hold a jersey auction during the game for the special sweaters that will be handed to the highest bidders following the game.