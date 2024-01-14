West Kelowna dominate Merritt 6-2 Sunday

Photo: Wayne Moore Viggo Nordström throws a hip check on a Merritt defender Sunday.

It took the West Kelowna Warriors a period to really get rolling Sunday afternoon, but when they did they dominated the visiting Merritt Centennials.

The Warriors scored five unanswered goals over the final 40 minutes while shutting down Centennials offence in a lopsided 6-2 victory - a score that flattered the Centennials.

Some outstanding goaltending from Merritt's Andrew Ballantyne and less than accurate marksmanship by the Warriors kept the game as seemingly close as it was.

And, a Warriors penalty kill that can't seem to keep the puck out of its net these days gave the Centennials some hope until the opportunities dried up.

Jackson Kyrkostas opened the scoring for the Warriors converting a pass on a two-on-one just four minutes in but two penalties including a too-many-men on the ice call led to a pair of Merritt goals and a 2-1 lead after 20.

But, the Warriors stayed out of the box the rest of the way while converting on two power plays of their own the rest of the way during a dominant final two periods.

"A pretty good 60 minute effort. We got down in the first, two power play goals...I think we have some work to do on our PK but I thought we carried most of the period and the play then really wore them out in the second and third," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"Any time you can make three line changes while having possession in the offensive zone, it's tough to recover on their part after that. Hopefully our guys see that as a way to get an advantage instead of what we had Saturday night."

The sequence Ferguson referred to was a stretch of nearly three minutes when the Centennials hemmed in their own and were able to get fresh bodies on the ice while the Merritt defenders remained chasing the puck continually.

It didn't lead directly to a goal but the Centennials did take a penalty shortly after which Trent Wilson converted by batting a rebound out of the air to tie it.

Isaiah Norlin scored what proved to be the winner shortly thereafter with a tremendous individual effort, stealing the puck at the blueline and stickhandling through the slot before deking to the backhand to beat Ballantyne from in close.

They slammed the door with three more in the third. Michael Salandra beat Ballantyne from the slot on a shot the Merritt goalie got a glove on but couldn't squeeze it shut. Wilson with his second from the edge of the crease during a delayed penalty and Cal Hughes with a backdoor tap in during a five-on-three advantage closed out the scoring in the third.

The game nearly got away from the officials in the third when several Centennials came after Johannes Løkkeberg after what they thought was a dirty hit behind the Merritt net. The Warriors forward did receive a boarding minor but several Centennials also found themselves in the box handing the Warriors a two-man advantage.

The game calmed down from there.

The Warriors peppered Ballantyne with 40 shots on the day including 29 over the final 40 minutes.

But, while the Warriors were able to snap their two game losing streak, the penalty kill will likely get some extra attention from assistant coach Josh Gorges before their next game in two weeks time.

The penalty kill has surrendered seven goals in 12 chances of the past three games and 10 goals in 26 opportunities since the team returned from the Christmas break.

"We are in the right spots but we're just not getting it done.

"We have Josh Gorges, one of the top penalty killers in the NHL working with these guys so hopefully we'll get it all figured out.

"It seems like when things are going well they are and when they don't they don't.

The Warriors his the all-star break 22-7-5-0, second in the Interior Division, three points in back of Penticton and three up on Salmon Arm.

Teams get next weekend off for the all-star festivities in Penticton before resuming the season the following week.

The Warriors are back in action a week Friday when they close out the season series with the Centennials in Merritt before hosting Chilliwack back at Royal LePage Place Saturday, Jan. 27.