Penticton Vees bring win streak to three games with 5-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees continued on their hot streak with back-to-back home ice wins in their 5-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The win, coupled with the West Kelowna Warriors’ overtime loss at home Saturday, extends the Vees lead to five points atop the Interior Division and brings their win streak to three games.

Cranbrook started the scoring off with a whacky deflection when Bucks’ defenceman Joseph Blackley had his pass go off a Vees skate and change direction, ending up going over the shoulder of Vees goaltender Will Ingemann for the first goal.

Connor MacPherson would tie the game 1-1 just 75 seconds after lone goal, taking a pass from Billy Renfrew.

In the second period, MacPherson would earn his second of the game just 17 seconds in. Brock Reinhart’s initial shot was stopped, but the rebound kicked out to MacPherson, who shot it into the open net for a 2-1 score.

Renfrew would earn his own goal to put the Vees ahead 3-1 near the nine-minute mark of the second. Renfrew scored from the slot, after taking a pass from Cade Littler.

Early in the third, James Fisher extended the lead to 4-1 with a play from James Stringer, who won the draw, carved his way to the net, then passed the puck back to Fisher in the crease for the tap in.

Renfrew capped off the scoring with his second power play goal on the night midway through the third, taking Francesco Dell’Elce’s point shot and redirecting it into the new for a final score of 5-1.

The Vees are off next week, as Penticton plays host to the BCHL All-Star Weekend January 19-20, at the SOEC and the downtown community rink.

The BCHL Top Prospects Game goes runs Friday at the SOEC. The All-Star tournament is set for Saturday at the outdoor community rink.