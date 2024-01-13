Cowichan Valley scored in overtime to edge West Kelowna 6-5 Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore Trent Wilson scores one of the Warriors five goals Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors left a crucial point on the table against a team well below them in the standings.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals, who sit near the bottom of the BCHL standings, and after giving up double digits in an 11-2 loss in Salmon Arm Friday, left Royal LePage Place with a 6-5 overtime win over the Warriors.

Darius Bachler squeezed the puck between Justin Katz's pads from a sharp angle in the final minute to force overtime and Matthew Swanson ended it 24 seconds into overtime with a quick shot glove side on a centering pass from Brady Yakesh who circled the net off the left wing before finding Swanson waiting in the slot.

It was a back-and-forth affair in which the Warriors had enough chances in the first two periods but Ethan Morrow who surrendered three goals in just six minutes in his first BCHL start in Salmon Arm, made several big saves.

The biggest stops came on a sliding pad save late in the first on a bang-bang play in close and a pad save off Brennan Nelson on a breakaway seconds into the second period.

The Warriors led 2-1 after one and 3-2 after two but were unable to put away a team that came into the game 26 points lower in the standings.

The penalty kill, tied for ninth in the league, didn't do them any favours, surrendering three goals on five opportunities.

"I thought we were really good for stretches then they pop one. I think there are guys on our team that know they need to be better in order to be in the lineup and get the shifts they want to get," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"I loved our start. We were up 12-2 in shots, we were pressing, playing the right way. We get a call that maybe is, maybe isn't the it kind of sets us on our heels a bit.

"Some blips in the game, again our penalty kill wasn't good enough and we took too many penalties."

The power play, 13rth in the league at less than 20 per cent scored once in two official opportunities, two minutes into a five minute major.

Cowichan got the scoring started on the power play, making good on their first shot of the game.

But, the line of Jackson Kyrkostas, Viggo Nordström and Johannes Løkkeberg, reunited with the return of Løkkeberg from the World Junior championships picked up where they left off prior to Christmas.

Kyrkostas got a lucky break with his shot flipped high in the air, hit Morrow and bounced in for his 15th of the campaign. Nordström put the Warriors up a goal tipping home a Trey Ausmus point shot.

Tied at two late in the second, the Warriors power play clicked when Trent Wilson tapped home a centering pass after a pretty three way passing play with Løkkeberg and Nordström.

Gavin Giesbrecht scored goals two minutes apart to re-establish the Capitals one goal lead but goals from Kyrkostas from the high slot and Michael Salandra on a breakaway with less than five minutes left put the Warriors up one.

Carter Oakenfold, making his first appearance after signing with the Warriors earlier in the week, left the game with an upper body injury.

As we was falling while engaged with a Cowichan player, forward Keegan Dunn coming straight on hit Oakenfold hard in the head and neck area. He remained on the ice for several minutes before being helped off the ice.

Ferguson says he was taken to KGH for observation.

The Warriors, who have lost two in a row get right back at it Sunday when they close out their four-game homestand against the Merritt Centennials.

Game time Sunday is 2:30.