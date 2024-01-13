Penticton Vees pick up a 2-1 win over the Vernon Vipers

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

Playing their first home game in nearly a month, the Penticton Vees celebrated with a 2-1 win over the Vernon Vipers, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton is now four points ahead of the West Kelowna Warriors for top spot in the Interior Division.

Zack Stringer started the scoring later in the first period, taking a rebound off the goalie’s pad and getting it over the fallen goaltender into the net.

Another goal wouldn't come until the second period, when Connor MacPherson tipped in Larry Keenan’s point shot to put the Vees up by two.

The Vipers would earn their first goal two minutes into the third period, when Luke Bibby got his wrist shot underneath the blocker of Vees' goaltender Andrew Ness.

Penticton shutdown the Vipers the rest of final frame, keeping their lead for a final score of 2-1.

The Vees continue their weekend at home, as they face the Cranbrook Bucks Saturday night at the SOEC; with the puck drop at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com