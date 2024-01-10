West Kelowna Warriors sign forward for stretch run

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors have made a move to get bigger up front for the stretch drive.

The Warriors signed 6'3", 174-pound forward Carter Oakenfold to the roster Wednesday.

Oakenfold, 19, began the season with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Over the course of 40 games he put up nine goals and 11 assists.

He amassed 40 points in 90 games over two seasons in the AJHL.

"Our goal is to be the last ones standing this spring and to do that you have to have players who can step up and play in any situation," said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"Carter is a big body who has shown in the AJHL he can play in all situations. He has been to a league final and we are hoping that experience will pay off for us down the stretch."

The Calgary native played his minor hockey with Edge School in Calgary.

He is committed to RPI, joining current Warriors Felix Caron, Landon Hilditch and Jackson Kyrkostas as commits to that program.

Oakenfold is expected to join the Warriors in time for a pair of games this weekend.

The Warriors will host Cowichan Valley Saturday night before welcoming the Merritt Centennials to Royal LePage Place Sunday.