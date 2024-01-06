Cranbrook scored four straight first period goals in beating West Kelowna 6-4 Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore

It's been nearly two months since the West Kelowna Warriors tasted defeat in regulation time.

That string of 13 games in which they went 11-0-2-0 came to a crashing halt Saturday night.

The Cranbrook Bucks scored four straight first period goals then held on for a 6-4 victory over the Warriors before nearly 1,000 fans at Royal LePage Place.

The loss also snapped the Warriors seven game home ice winning streak.

A terrible first period was the difference in this one with turnovers and untimely penalties leading to five first period goals. That's just two fewer than they had allowed over their three previous games.

"I don't think we prepared properly to come into the game. Maybe the guys were reading online too much how great we were but great teams don't drop points to teams lower than them in the standings and we need to be better," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

After giving up the opening goal of the game the Warriors clawed their way back to take an abbreviated 2-1 lead.

Leading 1-0 and on the power play Bucks goaltender Carter Capton attempted to clear the puck along the wall but found Michael Salandra instead. The Warriors veteran quickly deposited the gift into the gaping net before Capton could scramble back.

Cal Hughes made it 2-1 moments later tucking home a perfect pass from Jack Pridham who had circled the net to elude a check.

The walls caved in after that.

The Bucks pumped home four goals in a span of eight minutes to take a 5-2 lead and chase started Rorke Applebee from the net.

Applebee, who notched his league-leading third shutout the previous night, was pulled after allowing three goals on just seven shots.

Matthew DellaRusso didn't fare much better, allowing two more on just four shots.

To be fair, neither goaltender got a lot of support from the skaters in front of them.

Brennan Nelson capped off the wild first period tipping home his seventh to pull the Warriors to within one.

The Warriors started the middle frame with a four minute power play and took advantage immediately when Isaiah Norlin scored on a wild scramble from a sharp angle just a minute into the period.

Capton was injured on the play and replaced by backup Danick Leroux.

The Warriors were unable to capitalize on the second power play or a subsequent man advantage later in the second period as Leroux and the Bucks slammed the door shut the rest of the way.

Jaden Fodchuk closed out the scoring late in the final period beating Applebee, who returned to the net to start the second period, on a rebound.

Saturday's loss, coupled with Penticton 3-1 win in Prince George, leaves the Warriors again two points in back of the Interior Division leading Penticton Vees.

The Warriors are off until next weekend when they close out their four game homestand with games against Cowichan Valley Saturday night and the Merritt Centennials Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The Warriors will have forward Johannes Lökkeberg back in the lineup for those games. Lökkeberg, who just finished captaining Norway at the World Junior Hockey Championships, is expected back Monday.

Defenceman Dylan Brooks who has been out of the lineup since early December could also be ready to return on the weekend.