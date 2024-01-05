West Kelowna move into a share of top spot in the Interior Division

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors have regained a share of top spot in the BC Hockey League's Interior Division with the Penticton Vees.

The Warriors kept their consecutive game point streak alive Friday with a 5-0 shutout of the Merritt Centennials while the Vees were being humbled 7-4 in Prince George.

For the Warriors, Friday's thumping of the Centennials kept a pair of streaks alive. They have now won seven straight on home ice while picking up at least a single point in 13 straight, going 11-0-2-0 over that span.

Their last regulation time loss was a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Centennials back on November 14.

Jack Pridham led the way offensively with a pair of goals including what proved to be the game winner just 39 seconds into the contest while Rorke Applebee faced just 18 shots to record his league-leading third goose egg of the season.

The Warriors jumped on the Centennials early when Pridham took advantage of a perfect bounce off the end boards for his 12th of the season.

Newly acquired defenceman Sean Koehane, playing his first game in front of the home crowd, took the initial shot from the left point. The shot missed on the near side but bounced off the boards straight to Pridham.

Brennan Nelson doubled the lead 13 minutes into the first tipping home Landon Hilditch's point shot off a faceoff in the offensive end.

The Centennials took over much of the play the first half of the second but Applebee came up big when called upon. His best save of the night coming on a two-on-one when he slid across the crease in time to get a pad on a shot from in close.

Despite the territorial edge, the Centennials managed just four shots in the period.

Their dominance came to an end when Viggo Nordström, playing his best hockey of the year, scored on a spectacular individual effort at 12:54 to put the Warriors up 3-0.

Nordström took a long stretch pass from Felix Caron at the Merritt blueline, stopped at the top of the right circle to evade an oncoming defender, then wired a wrist shot into the top corner over the glove of Merritt goaltender Dylan Adams, who replaced starter Karlis Mezsargs to start the period.

Nordström displayed his exceptional puck handling skills throughout the night to the delight of more than 1,000 at Royal LePage Place including his family. He was unlucky not to get one or two more.

"The first half of the year we saw a lot of little things that were really good and maybe some teams might have given up on somebody like that," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"But when you are seeing the small details happen but the puck not go in, it's good to be patient because I think he is going to be a real dominant player for us in the second half."

Jackson Kyrkostas and Pridham with his second rounded out the scoring in the final period.

Nelson and Kyrkostas also had assists to go along with their goals.

The Warriors current string of success came immediately following a tough stretch in which they won just twice in seven games and tumbled down the Interior Division standings.

"I think guys are taking ownership of the way they need to play in this league to be successful," Ferguson said of the turnaround.

"We started strong and guys kind of veered off but now they are really dialed in with the way they need to play."

The team is also getting healthy again with only defenceman Dylan Brooks out of the lineup due to injury.

He could return by next weekend as will forward Johannes Løkkeberg who has been away the past three weeks competing for Norway at the World Junior Hockey Championships. He's expected back in town Monday.

"We hope so. We like our depth and we like our guys.

"You have to give our sixth, seventh and eighth D-men a lot of credit because when we were down to five D they really stepped up and that is going to be huge down the stretch for us."

The Warriors look to extend their streak Saturday when they entertain the Cranbrook Bucks. The Bucks have given the Warriors fits on home ice, winning both previous meetings this season at Royal LePage Place by identical 2-1 scores.