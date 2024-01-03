227904
West Kelowna forward named BCHL second star for December

Warrior a BCHL 2nd star

West Kelowna Warriors forward Felix Caron has been recognized for his performance during the past month.

The second year Warrior was named the BC Hockey League's second start of the month after amassing eight goals and four assists in nine games during the month of December.

The Warriors went 7-0-2-0 during that stretch.

Over the course of the month Caron, who leads the league in goals with 21, had two goals on three separate occasions, punctuated with a three point effort in Prince George last Friday night.

The 19-year-old Caron leads the Warriors in goals, points, power play goals and power play points.

Penticton goaltender Andrew Ness was named the league's first star of the month after winning all four of his starts while posting a 0.66 goals against average and .971 save percentage.

Nanaimo forward Mike Murtagh picked up 13 points to be named third star of the month.

