Penticton Vees goalie top player of December in BCHL

Photo: Jack Murray

The B.C. Hockey League has announced its Three Stars of the Month for December, and Penticton Vees goaltender Andrew Ness clinched the top spot.



Ness, 19, played in five games last month. He allowed just three goals in those five games, for a .971 save percentage.

The 6-2, 157-pound netminder from Manitoba stopped 99 of 102 shots he faced in December.



Ness, committed to Bemidji State University, is 7-1-1-0 on the season, with a 2.12 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.

The Vees are back in action this Friday, Jan. 5, and Saturday, Jan. 6 against the Prince George Spruce Kings on the road, available to fans on Flo Hockey TV and Bounce AM 800, or on the TVs at Match Eatery & Public House.