228498
228163
BCHL  

Penticton Vees goalie top player of December in BCHL

Vees goalie top of month

- | Story: 465341

The B.C. Hockey League has announced its Three Stars of the Month for December, and Penticton Vees goaltender Andrew Ness clinched the top spot.

Ness, 19, played in five games last month. He allowed just three goals in those five games, for a .971 save percentage.

The 6-2, 157-pound netminder from Manitoba stopped 99 of 102 shots he faced in December.

Ness, committed to Bemidji State University, is 7-1-1-0 on the season, with a 2.12 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.

The Vees are back in action this Friday, Jan. 5, and Saturday, Jan. 6 against the Prince George Spruce Kings on the road, available to fans on Flo Hockey TV and Bounce AM 800, or on the TVs at Match Eatery & Public House.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

227730

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221330


Hockey Links



223464



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada