West Kelowna Warriors host Merritt Friday to open a four game homestand

Photo: Tami Quan

The West Kelowna Warriors will put a couple of streaks on the line when they open up a four game homestand Friday against the visiting Merritt Centennials.

The Warriors have gone 12 games (10-0-2-0) without a regulation time loss and have won six straight on home ice.

The last time they lost in regulation time was also their last home ice defeat, a 4-3 setback at the hands of these same Centennials on Nov. 14.

Friday's tilt is the sixth of eight meetings between the Interior Division rivals. The Warriors have won three of those, including the last two - both in overtime.

The Warriors have outscored Merritt 22-21 over the first five games. Felix Caron, the league's leading goal scorer, leads the Warriors with five goals and seven points.

Johannes Lökkeberg has two goals and five assists, however he will not suit up after competing for Norway at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden.

Friday's game is lucky section night with each player designated to a section of the arena. When a player scores, that section will receive as prize from Chances Casino.

The Warriors conclude a busy weekend Saturday when they host the Cranbrook Bucks. Cranbrook has won two of the previous three meetings including both a Royal LePage Place.

West Kelowna enter the weekend second in the Interior Division just two points in back of division-leading Penticton.