West Kelowna grab a share of Interior Division lead despite OT loss Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors have caught the Penticton Vees atop the BC Hockey League's Interior Division.

The teams are deadlocked with 44 points after the Warriors earned a single point in a 4-3 overtime loss in Prince George while the Vees were falling 4-3 in Salmon Arm.

Penticton can retake top spot all by themselves when they play in Vernon Sunday while the Warriors are off until Friday.

The Warriors held a 3-2 lead late in the game Saturday until Lucas Veilleux tied it with 1:03 left in regulation time and Charlie Zolin on the bench for an extra attacker.

Kazumo Sasaki bagged the winning goal with four minutes left in three-on-three overtime.

The Warriors held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 over the course of the game but on each occasion, the Spruce Kings came back with the equalizer.

Cal Hughes scored twice for the Warriors, including a shorthanded effort that opened the scoring.

Felix Caron with his league-leading 21st on a second period power play also scored for the Warriors. It was Caron's fifth point in the two games in Prince George.

Justin Katz turned away 33 shots in the Warriors net as West Kelowna was outshot 37-25.

Despite the loss the Warriors have now collected points in 12 straight, a stretch that has seen them go 10-0-2-0.

The Warriors are back in action next Friday when they open a four game homestand against the Merritt Centennials.