West Kelowna runs its point streak to 11 with a 4-3 win in Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors have climbed to within a single point in Interior Division-leading Penticton.

The Warriors inched closer by opening the second half of the BC Hockey League season with a 5-3 victory in Prince George Friday.

The win is their second in a row and runs their streak of picking up at least a single point to 11 straight, 10-0-1-0.

The Warriors built up a 3-0 lead by the 13 minute mark of the second period, but needed a pair of third period goals including an empty netter from Felix Caron to seal the victory.

Caron in the first, Viggo Nordström and Eliot Compton on the power play helped the Warriors build that 3-0 lead.

But, goals from Luca Primerano and Jared Langdon cut the deficit to just one by the end of the second.

Michael Salandra, who also picked up a pair of assists notched what proved to be the game winner with less than seven minutes left in regulation time.

After the Spruce Kings again cut the deficit in half, Caron hit the empty net for his team-leading 20th to seal the victory.

Caron also picked up an assist for a three point night while defenceman Isaiah Norlin grabbed three assists in the win.

Norlion's 26 points is second only to Nanaimo's Brett Merner's 29 among defencemen in the league.

The Warriors and Spruce Kings will meet again Saturday in Prince George.

They'll begin a four game homestand next Friday when the Merritt Centennials come to town.