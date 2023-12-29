Vees GM picked to coach Top Prospects Game in January

Photo: Vees File Photo

Penticton Vees president, head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson will be coaching the Interior Conference bench at the upcoming Top Prospects Game in January.

He was picked alongside Surrey Eagles head coach and general manager Cam Keith, who will coach the Coastal Conference team.

The two coaches were selected and announced on Friday, after their teams had the highest winning percentage in their respective conferences at the holiday break.

Harbinson, who also coached in last year’s Top Prospects Game, has his Vees in first place in the Interior, as well as the overall league standings, with a 20-4-2-2 record.

Keith’s Eagles sit in first place in the Coastal Conference with a record of 19-4-2 and are six points clear of second place with three games in hand.

The 2024 Top Prospects Game takes place on Jan. 19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre as part of the BCHL’s All-Star Weekend. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the website here.