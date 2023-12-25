West Kelowna forward commits to U.S. college

Photo: Tami Quan

West Kelowna Warriors forward Trent Wilson has secured the next phase of his hockey journey.

Wilson, in his first year with the club, has committed to Robert Morris University.

The 19-year-old Tsawwassen, B.C. native has 17 points in 28 games with the Warriors this season.

In 111 games in the league split between the Warriors, Wilson has amassed 23 goals and 50 points.

"I'm very excited to commit to Robert Morris university and be a Colonial,” Wilson said,

“It’s always been a goal of mine to play Division I hockey and after learning about their program, I thought it would be a good fit for me. Thanks to the West Kelowna Warriors organization and everyone else who has supported me along the way.”

Wilson will join a Robert Morris program that has returned to the NCAA Division 1 ranks.

The Colonials, who play in the Atlantic Hockey Conference, have three BCHL alums on their roster including Mitch Andres (Vernon Vipers/Chilliwack Chiefs), Michael Craig (Nanaimo Clippers) and Michael Sochan (Surrey Eagles).

“We are so excited for Trent, since coming to the Warriors this year he has put his head down and worked,” said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson,

“He takes care of the small details and has ability to impact the scoreboard. It is another great example of B.C. born and raised players earning opportunity at the NCAA level.”