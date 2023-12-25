227728
216300
BCHL  

West Kelowna forward commits to U.S. college

Warrior commits to college

- | Story: 464279

West Kelowna Warriors forward Trent Wilson has secured the next phase of his hockey journey.

Wilson, in his first year with the club, has committed to Robert Morris University.

The 19-year-old Tsawwassen, B.C. native has 17 points in 28 games with the Warriors this season.

In 111 games in the league split between the Warriors, Wilson has amassed 23 goals and 50 points.

"I'm very excited to commit to Robert Morris university and be a Colonial,” Wilson said,

“It’s always been a goal of mine to play Division I hockey and after learning about their program, I thought it would be a good fit for me. Thanks to the West Kelowna Warriors organization and everyone else who has supported me along the way.”

Wilson will join a Robert Morris program that has returned to the NCAA Division 1 ranks.

The Colonials, who play in the Atlantic Hockey Conference, have three BCHL alums on their roster including Mitch Andres (Vernon Vipers/Chilliwack Chiefs), Michael Craig (Nanaimo Clippers) and Michael Sochan (Surrey Eagles).

“We are so excited for Trent, since coming to the Warriors this year he has put his head down and worked,” said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson,

“He takes care of the small details and has ability to impact the scoreboard. It is another great example of B.C. born and raised players earning opportunity at the NCAA level.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

226864

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221330


Hockey Links



223361



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


225528



224218
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221409