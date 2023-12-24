Penticton Vees forward named to Switzerland’s roster for World Junior Hockey Championship

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

Penticton Vees forward Simon Meier has been named to Switzerland’s roster for the upcoming 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship.

Switzerland announced their final 23-man roster, after they played their pre-tournament schedule on Friday against Canada. Meier had three points (1G, 2A) in Switzerland’s four pre-tournament games.

“It means a lot, because growing up I always watched the World Juniors and to have the chance to play in that tournament is just so special,” Meier said in a press release. “It’s an honour to put that Swiss jersey on again and I am excited to compete against the best.”

Meier represented Switzerland at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship last April in his home country, and the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, AB.

In his rookie season in the BCHL, Meier has earned 23 points (6G, 17A) in 23 games. He is sixth in team scoring and eighth in BCHL rookie scoring. Meier is committed to Northern Michigan University.

The 18-year-old joined the Vees this season after playing the 2022-23 season with Kloten’s Under 20 team in the Swiss U20-Elit.

Meier is the second Vee in the past four years to play for Switzerland at the World Juniors. Alum Stefano Bottini played for the Swiss at the 2021 tournament in Edmonton, AB.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship runs Dec.26 to Jan. 5, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Swiss open the tournament on Dec. 27, against Slovakia. Fans can watch the tournament on TSN and online with a TSN+ subscription.