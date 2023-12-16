West Kelowna Warriors come back from three down to dump Penticton 6-3

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors came back from a sluggish first period with six unanswered goals to close out the first half of the BC Hockey League season with a 6-3 victory over Interior Division-leading Penticton Vees.

The Warriors looked like a team playing its fifth game in eight nights with a depleted roster during a mistake and penalty filled opening period. The Vees took advantage taking a 3-0 lead into the intermission.

Cal Arnott three minutes in off a turnover, James Fisher on a five-on-four power play and Cade Littler on a five-on-three late in the period gave the Vees the commanding lead.

"I don't think anybody in the building liked our first period," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"It looked like a team to me that had punched its ticket for Christmas and were ready for that.

"I think the boys responded real well when they realize they have three periods to play and it could go the other way really bad."

The response after the first period was swift, and decisive. It took just four minutes and 10 seconds for the Warriors to draw even.

Trent Wilson took advantage of a fortuitous bounce to get the Warriors on the board just 62 seconds into the second. Jack Pridham's shot through traffic hit a leg and deflected straight to Wilson who swept in his ninth of the season past a surprised Will Ingemann.

Just 55 seconds later on a power play Felix Carton notched his first of two on the night rifling home a backdoor feed from Isaiah Norlin from the top of the left circle.

With the Warriors continue to press Michael Salandra potted his 10th beating Irgemann from in tight off a centering pass from Eliot Compton.

Kaiden Schaupmeyer gave the Warriors their first lead of the night less than four minutes later with a seeing eye wrist shot from the right point that found the top corner past a screened Ingemann. It was Schaupmeyer's first career BCHL goal and stood up as the game winner.

Pridham got one of his own with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

The Warriors fifth goal in 12 minutes spelled the end of the night for Ingemann who allowed five goals on 15 shots. Andrew Ness went the rest of the way for the Vees.

Caron closed out the scoring with his league-leading 18th into an empty net in the dying minutes of the game.

Neither starter finished the game Saturday. Rorke Applebee who has been outstanding through the first half of the season and especially through this current stretch was pulled after the third Penticton goal after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

Justin Katz slammed the door the rest of the way.

"Rorke has been awesome. We bounced around who would play tonight but Rorke has been playing well.

"We new it would be a stretch with the amount of shots he had the last game but saying that I don't think it was on him. I think ti was on our guys.

"They didn't show up and sometimes that snaps. We've seen it a couple of times where we've snapped out guys back into place by doing that."

Ferguson also gave credit to his players for taking it upon themselves to come out with a better effort in the second period.

The Warriors closed out the first half of the season as hot as any team in the BCHL.

They won nine of their last 10 while picking up points in all 10. The lone blemish was Friday's 3-2 overtime loss in Penticton.

Saturday's win leaves the Warriors just three points in back of the Interior Division-leading Vees and three better than the third place Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The players will now head home for a well deserved Christmas break.

They'll hit the road once they return for back-to-back games in Prince George Dec. 29 and 30.

The Warriors don't play at home again until opening a four-game homestand against the Merritt Centennials Friday, Jan. 5.