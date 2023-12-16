Penticton Vees earn a 3-2 overtime victory over the West Kelowna Warriors

227540
The Penticton Vees ended their two-game losing streak Friday night facing off against the West Kelowna Warriors, with their 3-2 overtime victory at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The scoring started in the first period with a goal from Larry Keenan, to put the Vees ahead 1-0 late in the first period.

West Kelowna tied the game early in the second period, capitalizing on a Vees’ line change. Jack Pridham scored from the slot, putting his shot off the post and past Goaltender Andrew Ness.

The game stayed tied until the halfway through the third, when Michael Salandra gave the Warriors their first lead.

Penticton responded with a game-tying goal just over a minute later when Cade Littler got the puck around goaltender Rorke Applebee.

In overtime, Co-Captain Callum Arnott scored the winning goal with two and a half minutes to go, taking a pass at the side of the net from Francesco Dell’Elce, before putting the puck between his legs and squeezing it in through the goalie’s arm on the short side.

The Vees and Warriors face off once again Saturday night to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

