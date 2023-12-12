227114
Three West Kelowna Warriors will take part in the BCHL prospects game

Warriors get BCHL invite

The BC Hockey League announced Tuesday the 42 players who will take part in the league's Top Prospects Game Jan. 19 in Penticton.

Among those named to take part in the game are West Kelowna Warriors forwards Cal Hughes and Jack Pridham as well as defenceman Landon Hilditch.

Hughes and Pridham were automatic selections to the game after being listed as "players to watch" when NHL Central Scouting released its last draft eligible list in October.

The remainder of the players were selected with input from league coaches, general managers and Central Scouting.

Hughes, 17, has 10 goals and three assists over 25 games thus far this season. He is committed to Boston University.

Pridham, 18 is also a BU commit. He was the highest ranked BCHL player on the Central Scouting October list and the only "B" ranked player signifying a possible draft position in the second or third round.

In 25 games this season Pridham has picked up nine goals and 10 assists.

Hilditch, 18, is in his second year with the team after coming over in a trade with Surrey back in January. He has eight points in 25 games this season.

