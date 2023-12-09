Penticton Vees lose by one goal to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees had their point streak end at 24 games after their 1-0 loss off of home ice against to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Friday at the Shaw Centre.

Friday was the Vees’ first regulation loss since opening night, back on September 22.

Both teams goalies stood strong throughout the game, with the lone goal coming from the Silverbacks with just 24 seconds left in the third period.

Salmon Arm’s Ryan Gillespie had his pass go in off the leg of a Penticton defenceman and past Goaltender Will Ingemann. That goal broke a scoreless deadlock and triggered the Silverbacks’ Teddy Bear Toss.

The Vees had less than half a minute to try and tie the game with the extra attacker, but they couldn’t produce a tying goal.

Earlier in the day, the BCHL unveiled the results from their All-Star Weekend Fan Vote. After a week-long campaign, forward Ryan MacPherson was one of the final seven players voted in to participate in the league’s All-Star Tournament and Skills Competition in Penticton on Jan. 20.

The rematch between the Veesand Silverbacks (15-7-0-1) is Saturday night at the SOEC; puck drop is 6 p.m. It’s the Vees’ Teddy & Toque Toss game night, in support of the Salvation Army.

The Vees encourage fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal. The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in families relying on the food bank this year, and the Salvation Army Food Bank is stressing the importance of monetary donations.

Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com