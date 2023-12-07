226931
BCHL  

Penticton Vees extended win streak with 2-1 game over the Merritt Centennials

Vees win over Centennials

The Penticton Vees dominated in another game on Wednesday night, facing off against the Merritt Centennials at the SOEC.

The Vees's 2-1 win extended their streak to four games and stretched their lead atop of the Interior Conference. Their consecutive home win streak is now at 53 games and counting.

Penticton kicked off the scoring when Ryan MacPherson got on in the back of the net two and a half minutes into the game.

The game-winning goal come from Calgary Flames’ prospect Cade Littler, who scored the game-winner midway through the second period.

Jaxson Murray scored the lone goal for Merritt, who have now lost 25 in a row to the Vees.

The Vees face-off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for a weekend doubleheader, which begins Friday at the Shaw Centre; with a puck drop at 7 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on Bounce 800 AM and watch on Flo Hockey TV.

