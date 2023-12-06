Johannes Lökkeberg will represent Norway at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Photo: Tami Quan

It's a dream come true for West Kelowna Warriors forward Johannes Lökkeberg.

The 19-year-old native of Fredrikstad, Norway will suit up for his country in the main draw of the World Junior Hockey Championships beginning Boxing Day in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Lökkeberg, in his first season with the Warriors, played for Norway in the Division 1 World Junior tournament last year. Norway won the tournament earning promotion to the main championship this year.

Norway will play in Group B with Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.

"Obviously it is always something you watch every year, but I think it's been 12 years since Norway was there (in the main pool) the last time so it's not something I saw that close because we were not there that often. But it will be fun to be there," Lökkeberg told Castanet News.

"Our goal is to get to the quarter-finals and then take it from there."

Lökkeberg picked up an assist in five games last year, but he says he expects a bigger role this time around.

"I talked to the coaches a little this summer. Obviously nothing was clear then but they see me as a leader in the group."

Lökkeberg is third in team scoring with eight goals and 12 assists in 21 games.

He'll play in a pair of home games this weekend against Trail Saturday and the Vernon Vipers Sunday afternoon before flying off to Sweden for the a brief training camp in advance of the world juniors.

They will play pre-tournament games against Germany and Latvia prior to their opening game of the championship Dec. 27 against Czechia.

He expects to miss three games prior to Christmas and four after the holiday break.