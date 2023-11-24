Penticton Vees hosting upcoming games with various local groups to give back to the community

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees Junior Hockey Club “Season of Giving” kicks-off next Wednesday, as the start of many games working with various local groups this holiday season, to help give back to the local community.

When the Vees host the Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday, they will also be hosting the RE/MAX Coats for Kids night, in support of the BGC Okanagan and SOWINS.

RE/MAX will be on hand to accept donations of new or gently used children’s coats, snow pants, toques, gloves, and boots. All month, RE/MAX office is Penticton, Summerland, and Osoyoos have been accepting donations.

Any fan who donates at the game on Wednesday will be entered for a chance to win a team-signed Penticton Vees jersey.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 9, the Vees will host their annual Teddy & Toque Toss, in support of the Salvation Army. During the game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, fans will be asked to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal.

"The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in families relying on the food bank this year, and Alan Madsen, Salvation Army Community Ministries Director, urges the importance of monetary donations," the Vees said in their press release.

The Salvation Army will have a Christmas kettle with touchless giving technology, allowing fans to “tap to give” at the game. There will also be a bin for non-perishable food donations at the top of Gate 1.

The Vees will be donating an allotment of stuffed toys from their Teddy & Toque Toss game to Shop of Wonders, pop-up toy shop for local families who need help making Christmas special.

The Penticton team will be supporting several season fundraising campaigns during the holiday season, including the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre Share a Smile Fall Campaign ongoing, with their one-day telethon event set for Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

"Come down to enjoy the stories of OSNS, local talent, kids’ activity booths, photos with Santa and more. There also is an online 50/50 and you can purchase your ticket at www.osns.org. Proceeds benefit children with development challenges across the South Okanagan Similkameen."