Isaiah Norlin scored then shootout winner as the Warriors edged Salmon Arm 3-2 Wednesday

Photo: Tami Quan Rorke Applebee turns away the final chance in the shootout

Rorke Applebee stole the show for the West Kelowna Warriors Wednesday night.

With his parents and brother in the crowd to kickoff the team's parents weekend, Applebee was far and away the best player on the ice, turning aside 34 shots over three periods and overtime and three more in the shootout leading the Warriors past Salmon Arm 3-2.

It was just their second win over a span of six games during the month of November. And, while it was just game 19 in a long 54 games schedule, it felt like as big a win as the team has recorded over the first two months of the season.

"This was huge," said Applebee of the win.

"Parents weekend started with this game and we just have to carry this now into Friday."

Applebee made several key stops, especially over the first 40 minutes when he was forced to sprawl to get his pads on chances in tight.

His best save in regulation came off a partial breakaway when he was forced to stretch his right pad to stop a power move across the front of the crease.

But, it was a stop in overtime he remembers.

"Glove save in overtime. That one felt good. He kind of shot it into my glove."

He was partially screened.

Through a fast paced opening period when neither team gave up much it was the Warriors who broke out on top first when Isaiah Norlin whistled a wrist shot from the top of the right circle over the blocker of Silverbacks goaltender Eli Pulver on a Warriors power play.

The Warriors got into the Christmas spirit early in the second gift wrapping the Silverbacks tying goal. Seconds after a power play ended, the Warriors coughed the puck up directly in front of Applebee.

JJ Monteiro accpeted the gift, deked to his forehand and slid the puck into the yawning cage.

In the spirit of the season, Salmon Arm gave the Warriors a gift of their own a few moments later.

Pulver mishandled the puck behind his own net and, while trying to finally clear it to a waiting defenceman slid it instead to Michael Salandra who found Trent Wilson in front for the easiest goal he'll ever score.

The Silverbacks got that one back during a wild sequence in and around the Warriors net that started with Applebee losing his stick and ended with him frustrated flat on his back with a half dozen bodies all around the crease and the puck in the net.

"The puck was in between my legs and I has sitting on my butt," he recalled.

"Those are tricky ones because the puck is between your legs for a second and you're hoping for a whistle but the ref waited a half second and the puck comes loose."

Both teams had chances over the past half of the game to break the tie...the best of the bunch when Warrior Jack Pridham rang a shot off the cross bar from in close with a minute left in regulation time.

The fast paced three-on-three overtime solved nothing forcing the shootout.

Norlin, the final shooter in the three-round shootout scored the lone goal to win it.

He came down the left wing very slowly, glided toward the slot then send a shot along the ice just inside the near post before Pulver seemingly was expecting a shot.

"I thought we played really well. There were a couple of catastrophic things again that we need to clean up but we found a way to win, stayed positive and stayed with it," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"You don't come back out of slumps and make it easy. When you have had a couple of rough games it's harder to win, it's just the way it always is.

"I'm proud of the way the guys worked tonight."

Salmon Arm was outshot 38-36 over the course of the night.

The Warriors get right back at it Friday when they entertain the Merritt Centennials, a team that has had their number the last two times they've met.