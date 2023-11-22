Penticton Vees earn new record with 50th consecutive win at home

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees are celebrating history with another record-breaking run in their books.

When the Vees beat the Victoria Grizzlies 6-3 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) this past Saturday, the team said it was their 50th consecutive win at home, which is a B.C. Hockey League record.

According to the Vees, the previous BCHL record for an unbeaten streak at home was 42, set by the Surrey Eagles during the 1996-97 season. The old franchise mark for most consecutive home wins was 38 (regular season & playoffs), set by the 1985-86 Penticton Knights.

Penticton's current home win streak started on April 1, 2022, when the Vees beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-1 in game two of their first round BCHL playoff series.

The streak carried over into the 2022-23 season and the Vees have kept winning. They went 26-0 at the SOEC in regular season and proceeded to win all nine home playoff games in the next playoff series.

The Vees home win streak will span 607 days or 1 year, seven months, and 28 days when they play their next home game on Nov. 29, coincidentally against the Smoke Eaters.

Penticton sits first overall in the BCHL with a 15-1-2-1 record entering this weekend’s action.