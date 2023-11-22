225659
BCHL  

Penticton Vees earn new record with 50th consecutive win at home

Vees set home win record

- | Story: 458757

The Penticton Vees are celebrating history with another record-breaking run in their books.

When the Vees beat the Victoria Grizzlies 6-3 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) this past Saturday, the team said it was their 50th consecutive win at home, which is a B.C. Hockey League record.

According to the Vees, the previous BCHL record for an unbeaten streak at home was 42, set by the Surrey Eagles during the 1996-97 season. The old franchise mark for most consecutive home wins was 38 (regular season & playoffs), set by the 1985-86 Penticton Knights.

Penticton's current home win streak started on April 1, 2022, when the Vees beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-1 in game two of their first round BCHL playoff series.

The streak carried over into the 2022-23 season and the Vees have kept winning. They went 26-0 at the SOEC in regular season and proceeded to win all nine home playoff games in the next playoff series.

The Vees home win streak will span 607 days or 1 year, seven months, and 28 days when they play their next home game on Nov. 29, coincidentally against the Smoke Eaters.

Penticton sits first overall in the BCHL with a 15-1-2-1 record entering this weekend’s action.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

225877

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221330


Hockey Links



223464



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


225945



225076
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222431
225284