West Kelowna Warriors team up with Westside Salvation Army

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors hockey club will help ring in the holiday season with the Westside Salvation Army at their upcoming home game inside Royal LePage Place on Wednesday.

During the ceremonial puck drop, Westbank First Nation Councillor Jordan Coble, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, and Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel will be in attendance to make a donation to the Westside Salvation Army’s annual Christmas kettle campaign.

"The Westside Salvation Army does so much great work in our community at Christmas and all year long. I’m pleased we can play a role in raising awareness," said team president Chris Laurie.

"Our players and staff will also join the mission of serving those in need by donating and filling a few kettle shifts. We thank our loyal and generous fans for coming out and supporting this great organization."

The event promises to be an evening of fun for families and friends, with all 50/50 proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army's Christmas Gifts of Hope program. And kids can be on the lookout for the Salvation Army's mascot Sally, who will interact with fans before catching the game.

The Westside Salvation Army says they're expecting an unprecedented level of need this winter, helping over 150 families and serving more than 300 children through their Christmas Gifts of Hope program, a program specially designed to ensure every child and teen in the community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

"Our hope is, that with the help of our local dignitaries and the West Kelowna Warriors, that we can spread the message of the Westside Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign" said Westside Salvation Army's Jennifer Henson.

"We are actively looking for volunteer bell ringers, we want our community to know that the need is greater than ever before, and we want to make sure that everyone knows that if they are in need, we are here to help."

The bells will be ringing around the communities of Westbank, West Kelowna, and Peachland every day until December 23rd, except Sundays.

All kettles accept cash, debit, credit card, and tap, a cashless way to give.