Penticton Vees line up new forward for next season

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees have signed a new forward, Casey Brown, for the 2024-25 season,.



“We have had a lot of success with recruiting Regina Pat Canadian players. Casey is another player who has taken the time to excel at the Under 18 level before making the move to Junior. He will be ready to make an impact as soon as he arrives in Penticton next fall,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson in a press release issued Monday.



Brown, 17, is the current captain of the Pat Canadians in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League

He is in his third season with the Pat Canadians, and has racked up 87 points (33G, 54) in 98 career games. He is committed to Arizona State University.



The Vees note that they have a long history of recruiting players from the Pat Canadians’ program.

Current alternate captain Nolan Stevenson and former Vees Owen Sillinger and Turner Ripplinger all came from the Canadians.



Brown and his family will be welcomed by the Vees next fall.