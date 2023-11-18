Penticton Vees triumph in 8-1 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees were on fire Friday night, with their 8-1 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

With many player’s parents in attendance, the Vees scored a season-high eight goals, winning their second game in a row. Penticton’s home win streak now sits at 49 games and counting.

Penticton came out of the blocks running, up 3-0 inside the first 15 minutes of the game with goals from Simon Meier, Conyr Hellyer, and Zack Stringer all scored in the opening period.

Despite the Vees outshooting the Spruce Kings 17-9 in the second period, the score remained 3-0 going into the third period.

The Vees then put up five goals in third, with Attila Lippai and Thomas Pichette each scoring twice in the final frame and Hellyer picked up his second of the night as well.

Prince George spoiled Andres Ness’ shutout bid when Kilian McGregor-Bennett scored just shy of the six minute mark in the third.

The Vees face the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday night, as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration of the 1973 Penticton Broncos at the SOEC.

Tickets are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com