Penticton Vees honouring 1973 Champions Penticton Broncos at upcoming game

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Vees will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Penticton Broncos on Saturday, honouring the legacy of a championship team.

The Broncos, as they were known then, were the organization's third championship winners in 1973.

Penticton Vees head coach Fred Harbinson said one of the things their program has tried to do over the last few years is involve their alumni to honour some of the past players and teams.

"They went on quite a run. They played 32 playoff games in 34 nights spanning four provinces," Harbinson said.

"For back then too, to have seven players go on to play in the NCAA and three players that went on to play in the National Hockey League [is impressive.]"

That includes Greg Carroll, Grant Mulvi and Tony Currie.

"Also Bob Nicholson, working for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League right now."

The Vees team will be wearing retro jerseys on Saturday night and have a bunch of former Broncos in town for the game.

"It's pretty cool that the team members, a few staff and a lot of their families [will be there]. I think there'll be a group of about 50 total coming in and we've got Bronco jerseys made up, and they are the exact same ones they wore in 1973," Harbinson said.

Having the champion team return also serves as a teaching opportunity for the current players.

"When you're young it's hard to look past your nose sometimes, right? We talk about how special their time is here and what they're putting in, and leaving a legacy is something that I always think about every day," Harbinson said.

"What these [alumni] guys are doing not just in hockey, but in other aspects of life and how much it means to them to come back...it kind of explains to our guys not to take for granted the time that they have here."

With back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday, Harbinson said he's hoping to see the SOEC packed with fans.

"It's 'Parents Weekend' as well, too. So we got a lot of parents in town that are supporting their sons, and so big game Friday and then obviously the tribute before the game Saturday night to the Broncos," he added.

Rob Slater, the son of Broncos head coach Don Slater will be coming.

The former players in attendance include:

Chad Campbell

Bob Nicholson

Dan Ashman

Doug Lawton

Ed Dempsey

Mark Patterson

Tony Currie

Les Crozier

Lee Crozier

Glen Beuckert

Tim Struch

Mike Holmes

Former staff attending will be:

Al Cartwright

Al Formo

Jim Treliving