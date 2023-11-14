Warriors give up one goal lead in third in 4-3 loss to Merritt

Photo: Wayne Moore Felix Caron's game-tying goal

Too many mistakes, too many missed opportunities and too many passengers.

That in a nutshell summed up head coach Simon Ferguson's appraisal of his team's performance during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Merritt Centennials before a packed house at Royal LePage Place.

To their credit, the Warriors battled back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead early in the third, but "catastrophic errors" opened the door for the never-say-die Centennials to score a pair of unanswered goals four minutes apart to pull out the one-goal victory.

"I think we beat ourselves again. I count three goals that never should happen, two cross-ice plays and a goal from outside the circles on a wrister that goes in," said a clearly frustrated Ferguson.

"It's not acceptable, we need to be better in those areas and saying that we could win that game and were ahead to do that, then we had catastrophic errors.

"We've got some passengers right now. We're going to right the ship and make sure we have the right players down the stretch as we move forward."

Merritt jumped on a Warriors team sluggish out of the gate in the first period again.

Easton Ryan from the right circle off the rush with a shot that somehow alluded Just Katz at the tail end of a Merritt power play and Dylan Lariviere on a rebound late in the period gave the Centennials a 2-0 lead heading into the locker room.

The Warriors had more jump in the second, led by veteran and leading scorer Felix Caron.

Caron buried a perfect pass from Brennan Nelson on a shorthanded two-on-one 83 seconds into the second to inject some life into the crowd and the bench.

He tied it with his second of the night on a wicked shot from the left point that caught the top corner on the short side on a West Kelowna power play.

They took the lead less than two minutes into the third on what can only be described as "The Shift," a 30-second highlight reel courtesy of Jack Pridham that should be mandatory viewing for anyone who wants to know the hockey meaning of dogged determination and desire.

Pridham started the sequence in his own zone, taking the puck with speed through the neutral zone and into the Merritt end. He managed just a weak shot but stayed with the play all the way into the West Kelowna end.

Pridham stripped the puck inside his blueline, got it to Caron heading back the other way and joined the rush.

He took a pass from Caron inside the Merritt blueline and, from the left circle, beat Merritt netminder Beau Lane to give the Warriors their first lead of the night and take the roof off Royal LePage Place.

Despite some chances including a power play shortly thereafter, the Warriors were unable to extend the lead.

Enter the Centennials.

Tyler Wishart drove hard to the net off the right wing and beat Katz for the tying goal before Michael Stenberg notched the game winner into an empty net following a comedy of errors that would make the Keystone Cops proud.

The Warriors outshot Merritt 44-30 including 20-11 during a dominating second period but were unable to get anything in the win column to show for it.

The Warriors, just 1-4 in their last five get a rare weekend off to contemplate things and try and get back on track.

Their next test, a home date with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks next Wednesday.