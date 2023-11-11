West Kelowna Warriors snap losing skid with 4-1 in Prince George

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

November hasn't been kind to the West Kelowna Warriors.

Coming into Saturday's tilt in Prince George November has been more like O-vember.

They finally flipped the script earning their first win of the month while at the same time snapping a three game losing streak...a 4-1 win over the Spruce Kings.

The Warriors gave up the opening goal of the game but dominated the scoreboard the rest of the night.

Felix Caron who had gone silent after a torrid stretch with five goals in seven games evened the score on the power play before the period was up.

Caron played give-and-go with Isaiah Norlin before drilling a one-timer from the left circle past Spruce Kings goaltender Ryan Sanborn.

Jackson Kyrkostas netted what proved to be the winner late in the middle frame.

Norlin again had his finger prints all over this one moving in from the right point to grab a loose puck near the end line.

Sanborn stopped his wrap around attempt but Kyrkostas was in the right place to lift the rebound overt a fallen Sanborn for his second goal in as many nights.

Cal Hughes with under eight minutes left and Landon Hilditch with his first career BCHL goal into an empty net rounded out the scoring.

Rorke Applebee turned aside 21 shots to earn the victory.

The Warriors, 10-5-2-0 on the season are back home to host the Merritt Centennials Tuesday night.

The game is Total Restoration "Total Tuesday" after the company bought up all the tickets for the game.

All seats have been spoken for leaving only standing room tickets available.