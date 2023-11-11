225446
225463
BCHL  

Penticton Vees win streak ends with their 4-3 overtime loss to the Cranbrook Bucks

Vees win streak ends

- | Story: 456883

The Penticton Vees had their nine-game win streak come to an end on Friday night, after their 4-3 overtime loss to the Cranbrook Bucks at Western Financial Place.

Cranbrook started out with a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period with goals by Jack Silich and Noah Urness. Silich scored just 58 seconds into the game to put the home side up 1-0, with the second goal by Urness midway through the first.

James Fisher cut the Bucks' lead in half under a minute after the opposing team's second goal. Larry Keenan set up Fisher on a cross-crease pass to make it 2-1.

Cranbrook’s Julian Frias scored the only goal in the middle frame, capitalizing on a power play and batting in a bouncing puck for a 3-1 game.

The Vees mounted a comeback in the third, scoring twice to force OT.

Ryan MacPherson scored on a power play to make it 3-2. Then with the net empty, Francesco Dell’Elce capitalized on an opportunity to score the game-tying goal with just 55-seconds left in the final period.

The game finished when Donovan Frias scored 1:38 into the extra frame for the Bucks, on a rebound in front of the Vees’ net to make the final score 4-3.

The Vees host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the SOEC Saturday, on Veterans Night with the puck drop at 6 p.m.

Veterans and active service members get in free on Saturday. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BCHL articles

224299

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221330


Hockey Links



224299



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


225274



Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
223983