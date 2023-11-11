Penticton Vees win streak ends with their 4-3 overtime loss to the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees had their nine-game win streak come to an end on Friday night, after their 4-3 overtime loss to the Cranbrook Bucks at Western Financial Place.

Cranbrook started out with a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period with goals by Jack Silich and Noah Urness. Silich scored just 58 seconds into the game to put the home side up 1-0, with the second goal by Urness midway through the first.

James Fisher cut the Bucks' lead in half under a minute after the opposing team's second goal. Larry Keenan set up Fisher on a cross-crease pass to make it 2-1.

Cranbrook’s Julian Frias scored the only goal in the middle frame, capitalizing on a power play and batting in a bouncing puck for a 3-1 game.

The Vees mounted a comeback in the third, scoring twice to force OT.

Ryan MacPherson scored on a power play to make it 3-2. Then with the net empty, Francesco Dell’Elce capitalized on an opportunity to score the game-tying goal with just 55-seconds left in the final period.

The game finished when Donovan Frias scored 1:38 into the extra frame for the Bucks, on a rebound in front of the Vees’ net to make the final score 4-3.

The Vees host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the SOEC Saturday, on Veterans Night with the puck drop at 6 p.m.

Veterans and active service members get in free on Saturday. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com