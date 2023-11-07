225440
BCHL  

Total Restoration 'buys out the house' for Nov 14 game with Merritt

Warriors host total Tuesday

West Kelowna Warriors fans are in for a real treat when the home side host the Merritt Centennials Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Free admission!

It's the second annual "Total Tuesday," in which Total Restorations has bought the house allowing fans free admission for the game.

"We are thrilled to announce our third annual Total Tuesday event," said team president Chris Laurie.

"It provides new fans the opportunity to come and check out a game at no cost and we are anticipating a packed house."

Along with the third "Total Tuesday" event, the game will also mark the third meeting of the season between the Interior Division rivals.

Tickets were released Tuesday morning and fans are encouraged to act quickly before the tickets are all spoken for.

There will be a limit of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be ordered through the Warriors website under the single game ticket tab or with the button on the front page and using the promo code free at checkout.

Tickets are also available at the Warriors office.

The Warriors are on the road this weekend with a pair of games in Prince George before hosting the Centennials next Tuesday.

