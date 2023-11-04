West Kelowna fall 2-1 in overtime to Cranbrook

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors struggles continued Saturday night.

Playing their first game in front of the hometown crowd for the first time in two weeks was no cure for what ails a team that has lost two in a row, three of its last four and four of seven.

"We had a good first segment and it happens every year where the second segment all of a sudden the guys settle in and think they know how to play in this league then we run into this," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"We showed them video the last two weeks because we knew this was coming and with 16 or 17 new players like we had last year you are going to go through these bumps and hopefully by the end of the year we'll get to where we want to go."

Saturday night before a ruckus crowd of 1,338 the Warriors came out sluggish in the opening period and paid for it on the scoreboard.

Defenceman Loke Sodergren teed up a one timer from the mid slot at the tail end of a Cranbrook power play that beat a screened Justin Katz to the glove side.

The Bucks continually fed Sodergren at the point during the latter half of the power play before the Swedish import found the target on his third try.

The Warriors woke up in the second and by the third were buzzing around the Cranbrook net for extended period of time, and were finally rewarded when Luleä, Sweden native Viggo Nordström finally broke through with his first goal in the BC Hockey League.

He played give-and-go with fellow import Johannes Løkkeberg, taking a pass from below the goal line and snapping a one-timer far side on Capton from the right circle.

An elated Nordström pulled the proverbial monkey off his back when he headed to the bench.

"I think everyone was pumped for him. He should have had one in overtime as well," said Ferguson.

The Warriors peppered 17 shots at Capton during the final 20 minutes but managed just the one goal.

Nordström had a chance to win it later in regulation time but was unable to pull the trigger when all alone in front with Capton down and out.

In overtime, he broke in all alone but Capton got his blocker on a shot directed for the top corner.

Joseph Blackley ended it 2:14 into overtime. The defenceman jumped up into the play during the three-on-three sudden death period and tapped home a rebound from the edge of the crease.

But, again as has been the case of late, it was the start that did the Warriors in.

"I think over the last three games we've started cheating and started playing kind of the wrong way to me and we've been punished for it. I think we deserved a win tonight but when you play like that over a period of time you don't earn wins."

The Warriors hit the road again for games in Prince George Friday and Saturday before returning home to host the Merritt Centennials Tuesday, Nov. 14.