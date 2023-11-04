Penticton Vees add another win to their streak with 5-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to eight games with their 5-1 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks at the SOEC on Friday night.

Cal Arnott started the scoring late in the first period, taking a solo rush down the left wing and getting the puck over Bucks goaltender Danick Leroux’s glove.

Arnott added his second in when he snuck in a shot at the side of the net to make it 2-0 in the second period.

Cranbrook cut the Vees’ lead to 2-1 less than a minute later, when Donovan Frias got a point shot that snuck underneath the pad of Goaltender Will Ingemann.

Zack Stringer got back the Vees two-goal lead later in the second, grabbing Arnott’s shot from up top and redirected it past Leroux to make it 3-1.

Two more goals from James Fisher and Arnott added to the Vees lead in the third. Fisher scored a highlight reel goal midway through the third that put the home side up 4-1.

Arnott capped off the night with his hat-trick goal, grabbing a cross-ice pass from Simon Meier who was charging down the right wing.

The Vees hit the road Saturday to visit the Merritt Centennials, with the puck drop at 7:05 pm. Fans can watch the game at Match Eatery & Public House in Penticton. The game is also on Bounce AM 800 and on Flo Hockey TV.