Merritt Centennials upend West Kelowna 6-4 Friday

Photo: Martin Ross

Courtesy of Trevor Miller

The West Kelowna Warriors concluded a stretch of five games away from home on a losing note as they dropped a 6-4 decision to the Merritt Centennials on Friday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

For the second consecutive game, the Warriors were first to find the back of the net as Owen Drury, Viggo Nordström and Johannes Løkkeberg connected to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Drury dislodged the puck from the left wing corner and pushed a pass to the middle of the ice where Nordström touched a pass to the left face-off circle as Løkkeberg skated into a shot that beat the blocker side of Centennials goaltender Karlis Mezsargs for his 5th goal of the season at the 12:40 mark of the opening period for the game’s opening goal.

It took the Centennials just over two minutes to get the game back on even terms with Centennials leading scorer Michael Felsing getting the marker. A point shot was stopped by Warriors goaltender Rorke Applebee before a rebound came loose to the blocker side and Felsing lifted a shot over the blocker side of the Warriors netminder at the 14:41 mark to tie the game 1-1.

West Kelowna got a good start to the middle frame and their power play helped them to a 2-1 advantage at the 3:45 mark.. Applebee sprung a pass from his own zone for Nordström in neutral ice who touched the puck for Cal Hughes, who blazed down the left side and cut to the net before slipping a shot through the legs of Meszargs for his 4th goal of the season to give the Warriors a one-goal lead once more.

Again, it was Merritt who tied the game with Dylan Lariviere scoring the first of two 2nd period markers beginning at 5:07 of the 2nd period, taking a drop pass from Tim Kim in the right face-off circle and zipped a shot over the glove shoulder of Applebee to get the Centennials back on even terms at 2-2.

Outshooting the Warriors by a 15-9 margin in the middle frame, the Centennials had the momentum in the 2nd period and Nathan Taylor gave Merritt their first lead of the game at the 11:19 mark on an identical shot from the right face-off circle to lift the puck over the blocker shoulder of Applebee.

Lariviere added his second goal of the contest moments later at the 12:57 mark after a pass was centered from the right corner where Lariviere went hard to the goal and deflected a puck past the blocker side of Applebee as the Centennials scored three unanswered to finish the 2nd period and lead the game 4-2 heading into the final regulation period of the game.

Dylan Wegner collected Merritt’s fourth unanswered goal of the game at the 3:42 mark of the final period after the Warriors failed to get the puck out of their own end. A bouncing puck in front of the goal was swatted in by the Centennial forward in Wegner and gave Merritt a 5-2 advantage.

The Warriors clawed back to try and get into the game and started that push with Isaiah Norlin earning his 4th goal of the season. Norlin took a feed from Jackson Kyrkostas on the left wing and made a move to get to his backhand before finishing past the glove side of Mezsargs and cut the deficit to 5-3.

With the net empty, Felix Caron continued his strong stretch of play with his 10th goal of the season with 1:07 remaining in the game. A Løkkeberg pass spotted Caron down the right side inside of the offensive zone as he moved to his backhand and finished a nice passing play to get West Kelowna within a goal.

Applebee was pulled once more for another extra attacker but the Warriors could not muster much to the net and Ryan Spinale put the finishing touches on a 6-4 win for the Centennials. Rorke Applebee made 27 saves on 32 shots in his 4th loss of the season while Karlis Mezsargs turned aside 29 of the 33 shots thrown his way in nis 4th win of the season.

The Warriors look to rebound Saturday when they finally return home to Royal LePage Place to host the Cranbrook Bucks.