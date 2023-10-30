College bound forward commits to West Kelowna Warriors for 2024-2025 season

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to keep one eye on the BC Hockey League season to come.

The Warriors announced Monday they have received a commitment from 16-year-old forward Dylan Krayer for the 2024-2025 season.

Krayer who will play university hockey at Arizona State in the future is presently plying his trade with Mount St. Charles Academy where he leads their U16 team in scoring.

In 20 games Krayer has 12 goals and 17 assists. The Concord Mass. product put up 68 points including 44 assists in 55 games with the school's U15 team a year ago.

Mount St. Charles Academy is the same program that produced current Warrior Cal Hughes.

"We invited Dylan to attend out Boston identification camp this past summer after hearing a lot of good things and he consistently found ways to stand out as a young player," said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"Dylan is a player who plays with pace, has high skill and high compete. He has the ability to make an impact right away."

The current version of the Warriors are back on the road again Friday in Merritt, their fifth straight game away from Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors will finally be back home Saturday when they entertain the Cranbrook Bucks.