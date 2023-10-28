West Kelowna hung on to beat Cranbrook 4-3 Saturday

Photo: Trevor Miller

Jackson Kyrkostas snapped a 3-3 tie six minutes into the third period and the West Kelowna Warriors hung on for a 4-3 win Saturday over the Bucks in Cranbrook.

The Warriors built up a 3-0 first period lead thanks to artistry of Felix Caron and Brennan Nelson.

The veteran linemates had a hand in all three first period goals.

Caron scored twice and assisted on Nelson's goal while the Warriors captain picked up an assist on Caron's first of the game.

Isaiah Norlin had two assists.

But the Bucks weren't about to lie down.

Noah Urness and Luke Proh with less that 10 seconds left in the second cut the deficit to one before Loke Sodergren tied it on the power play 5:42 into the third.

But, Kyrkostas restored the one-goal lead just 18 seconds later and Matthew DellaRusso held down the fort the rest of the way to put the Warriors back into the win column.

DellaRusso stopped 26 of 29 shots directed his way. Danick Leroux started for Cranbrook but was pulled to start the second period after allowing three goals on seven shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Carter Capton stopped 17 of 18 he faced over the final 40 minutes.

The Warrior will be in Merritt Friday before returning to Royal LePage Place to host the Bucks Saturday.