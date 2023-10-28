Penticton Vees reach seven game win streak with 5-3 victory over the Vernon Vipers

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees had a strong game to extend their win streak to seven games after their 5-3 victory over their rivals, Vernon Vipers, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton started off strong, scoring three times in the opening 20 minutes to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission.

Callum Arnott opened the scoring six minutes into the game when he knocked the puck over the goal line. James Fisher doubled the Vees lead on the power play when he snagged his shot over Viper's goaltender Ethan David’s glove. Fisher scored again in the final seconds of the frame to put the home team up 3-0.

Vernon pushed back in next period, as Adam Csabi scored twice in the second for the visitors. Csabi’s first came off a setup by Owen Kim that cut the Vees’ lead to 3-1.

Penticton responded less than a minute later, with Fisher scoring on his second power play goal of the game and completing his hat trick.

Vernon switched goaltenders after Penticton’s fourth goal, as Colin Reay replaced Ethan David.

The Vipers’ Csabi picked up his second of the period midway through the middle frame that cut the Vees lead to 4-2. Then, five minutes into the third, the Vipers scored on the power play to make it 4-3, with defenceman Anthony Cliche getting a shot past Will Ingemann.

Penticton got their final goal from Co-Captain Thomas Pichette, firing a one-timer from the slot that got by the goalie on the stick.

The Vees host the Cranbrook Bucks at the SOEC on Friday, Nov. 3rd; puck drop is 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com